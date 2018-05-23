WHARTON, Texas - UPDATE (3:37 p.m.): The lockout at Wharton High School has been lifted.

--

ORIGINAL:

Wharton High School is under a lockout due to a "law enforcement incident," according to the district.

Wharton ISD officials say all students are safe, but the school has been placed in a lockout where no students may enter or leave campus.

District officials did not specify the reason for police activity around the school, but they said “once the suspect is apprehended, the lockout will be released.”

