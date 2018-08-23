A Navy veteran in Northwest Harris County is trying to find out who’s responsible for cleaning up refrigerators and other debris that floated onto his property during Harvey.

At it’s peak, Harvey’s flood waters stood seven feet over Shedrick Fears’ yard. A short six months before, he thought he had the home of his dreams.

“Awe man, I was excited,” said Fears. “I always wanted a nice house. We were happy, we love the space and the wonderful view.”

Fears’ view of Lents Family Park West is now obstructed by an alley of overgrowth littered with debris and refrigerators.

“I call 311, I call Harris County, (and) they give me the runaround,” said Fears.

Next week, Fears’ pool will be replaced. It’s one of the final touches he needs to feel at home again.

“Right now, I want my life and I want to live it in peace and I want to come home but I don’t want to come home to this,” said Fears gesturing beyond his backyard.

KHOU 11 News contacted several agencies to track down those responsible for the littered property. Harris County Precinct Four’s Community Assistance Department confirmed, it is not the county’s property; however, they said it does belong to Lent’s Family Park.

Lent’s Family Park is owned by CNP Utility District. The utility district’s phone number is connected to their attorney’s office who directed KHOU to the landscaping company who also passed responsibility to the energy company who owns the powerlines running over the property.

At last update power companies were unable to immediately answer our questions.

