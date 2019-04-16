KATY, Texas — With just days to go before the FIRST Championship, Team Ironclad is getting its robot ready for competition.

“We’ve been working, staying late until 8 o’clock, 9 o’clock on school nights to get it done,” says junior Moneer Shoukri.

The group at Harmony School of Innovation in Katy is broken into three parts. Shoukri is one of four builders. There’s a PR squad too. It’s in charge of documenting all the work that’s gone into the robot’s development. Vedant Thorat is the team’s lone programmer.

“My job on the team is to make sure that, once our builders have the robot ready, there’s some code inside of it so it can actually perform the tasks we need it to perform in the competition,” says Thorat. “I need to make sure it can do it autonomously.”

Those tasks include lowering itself from the lander, as well as identifying, collecting and organizing cubes and spheres.

Different incarnations of this robot have fought through the league level, up to state and now worlds.

“There are so many people there from different countries, so learning about how they build the robot and how different it is is really cool,” says Maya Nayar, one of the PR members.

Mentor Ramazan Ozdemir has watched this team – one of three at HSI-Katy – learn and evolve, right along with the robot.

“I am, of course, proud,” he says.

Ironclad goes up against the best in robotics that the world has to offer this week. FIRST Championship is taking over the George R. Brown Convention Center April 17-20. To track the team’s progress, you can follow along on Instagram and Twitter. You can also click here to visit the team’s website.