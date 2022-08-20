Nonprofit group provides free IUD's to Houston's restaurant, bar industry as fight for contraception takes over

With abortion being banned across state, the focus for many has now turned to long-term contraception. But sometimes getting that care for some can be unattainable.

HOUSTON — With abortion being banned across the state, the focus for many has now turned to long-term contraception.

But sometimes, getting that care for those that are uninsured can be out of reach. Particularly those in the restaurant and bar industry. A Houston-area nonprofit is trying to help.

"With the criminalization of abortion care in Texas, the most important thing to do is to help people avoid unintended pregnancy," said Dr. Lori Choi, a vascular surgeon.

The non-profit called “I’ll Have What She’s Having” has stepped in to provide long-term contraception.

"People in the restaurant industry are uninsured and they don't have access to regular medical care and contraception," said Choi.

That's why on Saturday morning, they provided a free clinic where they provided IUDs for women and vasectomies for men. Many of these procedures save workers over $2,000.

"They are doing this because they want to make their own choices. they don’t want to be forced to do anything and are afraid of what might be coming down the pipe," said Erin Willis Farmer with the organization.

They were able to help 13 women and three men at Saturday's event. The doctors donated their time and hope that in the future they can help even more.

"People are afraid but everyone we saw today was thankful they had this option," said Farmer.