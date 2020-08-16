Local leaders share messages after death of progressive Houston Rabbi Samuel Karff

Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza: 'I have lost a good friend for whom I had the greatest respect and admiration."

HOUSTON — Houston is mourning the death of a Jewish community leader this weekend. Rabbi Samuel Karff, 88, died Saturday.

The spiritual leader leaves a lasting mark on the city as an advocate for equality and social justice. At the Plaza of Respect outside the offices of Interfaith Ministries for Houston in Midtown, one of the memorial's "pillars of faith" is gone.

"This plaza is an appropriate place to honor Rabbi Karff," said Interfaith Ministries for Houston president and CEO Martin B. Cominsky.

Karff served as senior rabbi at Meyerland's Congregation Beth Israel for decades. The rabbi's Reform Judaism message inside the temple and outside in public was the same -- a truly spiritual life requires acceptance and inclusivity.

“We show best our love for God by our love for God’s children, beginning with the most needy among them," Karff said recently during a discussion at Interfaith Ministries.

Karff was a strong advocate for civil rights and equality throughout his life, as a participant in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s until recently when he marched for George Floyd.

"To allow our Black brothers and sisters to stand alone is the greatest sin," Karff recently said.

The rabbi believed standing together was the only way. Karff belonged to a group of three Houston-area faith leaders, often called the "Three Wise Men" or the "Three Amigos."

Along with Rev. Bill Lawson of Wheeler Ave. Baptist Church and Catholic Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza, the three carried their message of unity and equality to their separate communities and beyond.

Fiorenza, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in June, released his first public statement since his diagnosis on Saturday.

"On a personal level, I have lost a good friend for whom I had the greatest respect and admiration," the Archbishop wrote in an emailed statement Saturday. "The Houston Community has lost an effective voice for justice and equality for the rights and dignity of every human person. I will miss his friendship and the community will miss his wisdom and civic guidance."

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston's Daniel Cardinal DiNardo sent the following statement as well.

"Along with Archbishop Fiorenza, I want to add my reflections Rabbi Karff’s death and the importance of him, not only for the Jewish community but for the City of Houston," DiNardo wrote in an emailed statement. "He was a person of justice and of wisdom. May he rest in peace."

In a statement from Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, the congresswoman writes, "(Karff) had the unique power of being a Good Samaritan helping those who couldn’t help themselves.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted a statement, writing Rabbi Karff “lived by example," teaching "tolerance, peace and understanding."