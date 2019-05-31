HOUSTON — Houston-area business owners and political experts say a tariff on Mexican imports will hurt consumers’ wallets.

President Trump said Thursday the U.S. will put a five percent tariff on all imports from Mexico starting June 10. He adds those duties could eventually climb as high as 25 percent unless Mexico addresses the surge of border crossings.

“This is something that is just really bad for Texas,” said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University.

Jones says the Texas economy is more integrated with the Mexican economy than that of any other state.

“Our manufacturing industry that depends on exports from Mexico for some finished products, it’ll be hurt hard,” said Jones. “Every Houston consumer will be hurt hard because that five percent tariff, that means you’re gonna be paying five percent more for a lot of food like avocadoes, tomato, beer.”

Jones says Houston’s major export industries, like oil and gas, could also be hurt if Mexico retaliates with their own tariffs.

Yarely Pereyda, who helps her parents run five businesses inside of a farmers market on Airline Drive in North Houston, worries about the added cost.

“That’s really scary because that means for prices have to go up because some way or another we have to make that percentage,” said Pereyda, noting the business will be forced to raise prices.

Pereyda estimates 98 percent of the fruits, vegetables, clothes, art, and other products they sell come from Mexico.

“I just want a good solution that doesn’t affect us as a business or the customers,” said Pereyda.

Many of the migrants at the center of the controversy are from Central America and seeking asylum in the U.S. White House officials say Mexico has the authority to send them back home.

“We’ve asked them repeatedly and told them they have to do more,” said Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary, on Friday. “It takes 21 days before they reach the United States border. That gives them three weeks in which to break up particularly these large groups.”

Mexico’s president pushed back.

"I believe that President Trump will understand that this is not the way to solve things,” said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of Mexico, on Friday. “I think that there will be a correction, if not right away, at some point because these measures are neither in the interest of Mexicans nor United States citizens."

