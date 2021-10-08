U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher calls for more random acts of kindness in David Castro's name

The 17-year-old died after he was shot during a road rage incident following an Astros game.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher spoke on the House floor to honor 17-year-old David Castro, who died after being shot in a road rage incident on his way home from an Astros game last month.

The congresswoman shared the Castro family’s wish that the community remember him by performing acts of kindness.

Members of the Houston community have been using #RAKDavidCastro to show their support.

Here is what Rep. Fletcher said:

"Thank you, Madam Speaker. I rise today with a heavy heart to honor the life of one of my constituents, David Castro.

"Born and raised in Houston over the last 17 years, David was tragically killed in a road rage incident on his way home from an Astros game, just earlier this month.

"He had a bright future ahead of him. A National Merit scholar semifinalist, he excelled in math and physics. He was a percussionist in the Westside High School Marching Band.

"Today, as I extend my deep condolences to David's family and friends for their loss, I rise to share their wish that our community and our country remember David through random acts of kindness. What a beautiful way to memorialize him.

"David Castro will be missed, but never forgotten, and will live on in acts of kindness across this country.

"Thank you, Madam Speaker. I yield back."