LIVINGSTON, Texas – Former CIA director Michael Hayden claims Russia is responsible for spreading Jade Helm conspiracy theories.

Hayden made the comments this week while speaking on MSNBC’s Morning Joe podcast. There, he explained how Russian bots were able to create mass hysteria by convincing people then-President Barack Obama planned to take over the state of Texas.

They were always just stories until the abrupt closing of a Livingston Walmart once again fueled the rumors.

Many thought the Walmart would be turned into a “processing” facility for Texans as part of Operation Jade Helm.

“When they kept talking about they were going to close stores, there were a lot of stories going on,” said Laura Gibson of Livingston.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but there are no HUMVEES or soldiers doing drills in the parking lot. This particular Walmart reopened shortly after being closed for repairs.

“We just kept making fun of all the stories we kept hearing,” said Gibson.

Remember, this is the same theory that convinced Governor Greg Abbott to send the Texas State Guard to monitor the operation.

Hayden explains how the Russian meddling in Jade Helm was a warm up for interfering in the 2016 presidential election. Once Russians became emboldened after witnessing how they could influence people around the US, they turned their attention to much more ambitious targets, he said.

In 2016, Russian bots helped organize protests in front of a Houston mosque.

