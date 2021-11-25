Live updates: H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade canceled due to weather

The parade was supposed to begin at 9 a.m., but it's been canceled due to weather.

HOUSTON — With just minutes to go until the start of the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in downtown Houston, the event was canceled. KHOU 11's Mia Gradney broke the news to the crowd and on T.V. earlier. You can see that video in the window above.

9:45 a.m.: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke about the cancellation

9:20 a.m.: Dr. Peter Hotez reacts to cancellation

8:50 a.m.: Parade canceled due to weather



From Susan Christian with the City of Houston: “While we are disappointed that we are unable to commence with the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade, we will always err on the side of caution in order to ensure that our parade participants and patrons are safe."

8:05 a.m.: Mayor Turner says the parade will go on

7:45 a.m.: Parade is still a go

Michelle Choi spoke with Susan Christian with the city of Houston, who says as of now, the parade is still on.

KHOU 11 is on the air live with pre-parade coverage

Anticipating a high-flying performance

Cirque du Soleil is scheduled to kick off the parade, weather permitting. Reporter Ugochi Iloka has a preview.

Dr. Peter Hotez serves as grand marhsal of this year's parade

The theme of this year's parade is 'The Heroes Among Us' and one of the biggest names in fighting the COVID pandemic is Dr. Peter Hotez.