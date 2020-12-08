ATV crash injures 4-year-old boy, father in northeast Harris County

Deputies said the father suffered life-threatening injuries that left him in critical condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating what led to an ATV crash that sent a father and his young son to the hospital late Tuesday.

The crash was reported at about 10:30 a.m. just north of Little York on Shady Lane, according to Captain J. Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the father and son, age 4, were riding the ATV on the street when it flipped.

Both were thrown from the vehicle and taken to the hospital by ambulance.