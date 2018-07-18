FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Ever go for a walk in your neighborhood and get frustrated because the sidewalks are blocked by vehicles or trash cans? Or what about almost driving into a vehicle because it's parked facing the wrong way on a street?

These are common issues that plague most neighborhoods, so Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson breaks down the laws.

Can a vehicle park blocking the sidewalk if it's in a driveway?

"The Texas transportation code says that you cannot park over a sidewalk. We want kids to be able to walk on those and stay safe."

Is it illegal to block the sidewalk with trashcans or lawn trash?

"We know that probably annoys everybody but there's not a law that covers that one. It is sometimes against the HOA policies and rules, so we suggest you take a look at those."

Is it illegal to park a vehicle facing the wrong direction on a street?

"The Texas law requires that the right-hand side of the wheels be within 18 inches of the curb. The easy way to remember that is your headlights should be facing in the direction, just like you were driving. That way, the rear tail reflectors can do their job and other cars can see that car parked."

Does law enforcement ever write tickets for these infractions?

"It's usually complaint driven. We will get out and write tickets, especially for fire hydrants and issues like that, but we prefer to give people warnings first and we just ask that everybody be good neighbors and follow the law."

