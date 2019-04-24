PASADENA, Texas — UPDATE: Police say the child has been reunited with her father thanks to a tip from the public.

An investigation is underway at this time to determine how the child ended up wandering on her own. There are no charges filed at this time.

Previous story follows.

------------------

Police in Pasadena are looking for the home of a five-year-old girl who was found wandering in a parking lot.

According to the police department's Facebook page, little Maya was found by a resident at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Pasadena Boulevard.

Police posted a photo of the child on Wednesday morning hoping someone would recognize her. The child was able to tell officers her name but couldn't provide enough info to get her back home.

Police searched the nearby apartments for about two hours but could not locate her parents or guardians. She was then taken to the police station.

If anyone has information about the girl, please call 713-477-1221.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM