Houston police investigating death of 2-year-old girl

Police said the little girl was unresponsive when she was taken to a Pearland hospital.

PEARLAND, Texas — Police were called to a hospital in Pearland late Monday after the death of a little girl.

Police said it was just before midnight when the girl’s parents brought the unresponsive child to HCA Pearland. Hospital staff contacted police because they were concerned about the child’s well-being.

Sgt. Simmons with the Houston Police Department told KHOU 11 early Tuesday that it is too early to call the death suspicious at this time, however.

Houston police, not Pearland police, are investigating the death because the family reportedly lives in Houston.

As per standard procedure for a child under six, homicide investigators are looking into the case. A police spokesman overnight said the child had bruises, but it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the child’s death. An autopsy will be performed by Galveston County authorities.