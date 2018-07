HOUSTON - Houston-area residents know the warning, “Turn around, don’t drown,” but you’ve probably never heard it like this before.

The National Weather Service put out a public service announcement this week with a country-inspired jingle written and performed by Matt Hawk, who lives outside of San Antonio.

There’s also a Spanish version of the PSA.

The song is sure to get stuck in your head for the foreseeable future.

