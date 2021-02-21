LIST: School districts extending closures or switching to virtual learning due to winter storm impact

Some school buildings were damaged in the winter storm while others are deciding to remain closed due to boil water notices.

Due to several cities within the Houston area still recovering from the Texas Winter Storm, several school districts have extended their closure through Monday and Tuesday.

Full list below

Aldine ISD

Aldine ISD will be closed Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23. Wednesday, Feb. 24 will be a remote learning day.

Alief ISD

Alief ISD will be closed Monday, February 22.

Brenham ISD

Brenham ISD will conduct all classes remotely on Monday, Feb. 22.

The Branch School

The Branch School campus will be closed Monday, Feb. 22.

Channelview ISD

Channelview ISD will be closed on Monday, Feb. 22. Tuesday, Feb. 23 will be a staff workday, there will be no classes on Tuesday. Classes resume Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD

Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD will be closed on Monday, Feb. 22.

Cy-Fair ISD

Cy-Fair ISD will have no classes Monday, but there will be a staff day. Virtual learning resumes Tuesday.

Fallbrook Academy

Fallbrook Academy will be closed on Monday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 23.

Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend ISD will be closed on Monday, Feb. 22.

Galena Park ISD

Galena Park ISD will be closed Monday, Feb. 22.

Goose Creek CISD

Goose Creek CISD schools will be closed Monday, Feb. 22. Campus and district-level administrators, administrative support and district operations staff will report to duty Monday.

Hempstead ISD

Hempstead ISD will offer only remote learning to Pre-K through 12th-grade students on Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Houston ISD

Houston ISD will be closed will remain closed through Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Houston Community College

Houston Community College will be closed Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23. HCC will resume normal operations (virtually only) beginning Wednesday, February 24.

Lee College

Lee College's face-to-face classes are canceled for Monday, Feb. 22. Online classes, LeeStreams and the online portion of hybrid classes will take place as scheduled.

Royal ISD

Royal ISD students will switch to virtual learning on Monday, Feb. 22.

San Jacinto College

San Jac College will have virtual classes on Monday, Feb. 22. Employees will report to work as scheduled on Monday, February 22.

Spring ISD

All Spring ISD campuses and district offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 22. On Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Stafford MSD

Stafford MSD will re-open on Monday, Feb. 22 and we will provide virtual learning only (SMS & SHS: It will be an Odd day).

Texas A&M Galveston

Texas A&M Galveston will be remote for Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University will reopen with remote-only operations on Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Waller ISD

Waller ISD will be closed Monday, Feb. 22. Classes will resume Tuesday, Feb. 23.

YES Prep Public Schools