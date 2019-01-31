The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston named 40 priests it deemed "credibly accused" sexual abuse of a minor dating back to 1950.
The list includes 23 diocesan priests, 13 religious order priests and four visiting priests.
The priests named are:
Diocesan Priests
- Nicholas Cornelius Antle
- Robert Ralph Barzyk
- David Emmett Burn
- Moises Cabrera
- Allen Ray Doga
- George Patrick Dougherty
- Richard Edelin
- Carlos (Charles) Guerra
- Rodrigo J. Guillermo
- Alphonse Rodrigue Hemond
- Stephen R. Horn
- William Jimenez
- Joseph Giles Leduc
- Jesse S. Linam
- Denis O. Lynch
- Christopher J. Martin
- Donald A. Neumann
- Lawrence O. Peguero
- Dennis L. Peterson
- Robert C. Ramon
- Charles Kevin Schoppe
- Anthony G. Stredny
- Ivan Turic
Religious Order Priests
- Antonio Gonzalez, OMI
- Jack Hanna, CSB
- Anthony Keil (Kyles), SSJ
- Dennis Laroche, MM
- Pius Lawe, SVD
- Raphael O’Loughlin, CSB
- Vincent Orlando, SJ
- Walter Dayton Salisbury, SSJ
- Christopher Joseph Springer, CSSR
- Donald Stavinoha, OMI
- Gerard Martin Weber, OMI
- John Benedict Weber, O.Carm.
- Andrew Willemsen, CM
Visiting Priests
- Luis (Eugenio) Eugene DeFrancisco
- Fernando Noe Guzman
- Francisco Ordonez
- Joseph Tully
Priests Currently Under Investigation
- John T. Keller
- Manuel La Rosa Lopez