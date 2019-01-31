The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston named 40 priests it deemed "credibly accused" sexual abuse of a minor dating back to 1950. 

The list includes 23 diocesan priests, 13 religious order priests and four visiting priests.

RELATED: 40 Catholic priests named in Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston’s ‘credibly accused’ sex abuse list

RELATED: Timeline: A history of priest sex abuse in the Catholic Church

The priests named are:

Diocesan Priests

  • Nicholas Cornelius Antle
  • Robert Ralph Barzyk
  • David Emmett Burn
  • Moises Cabrera
  • Allen Ray Doga
  • George Patrick Dougherty
  • Richard Edelin
  • Carlos (Charles) Guerra
  • Rodrigo J. Guillermo
  • Alphonse Rodrigue Hemond
  • Stephen R. Horn
  • William Jimenez
  • Joseph Giles Leduc
  • Jesse S. Linam
  • Denis O. Lynch
  • Christopher J. Martin
  • Donald A. Neumann
  • Lawrence O. Peguero
  • Dennis L. Peterson
  • Robert C. Ramon
  • Charles Kevin Schoppe
  • Anthony G. Stredny
  • Ivan Turic

Religious Order Priests

  • Antonio Gonzalez, OMI
  • Jack Hanna, CSB
  • Anthony Keil (Kyles), SSJ
  • Dennis Laroche, MM
  • Pius Lawe, SVD
  • Raphael O’Loughlin, CSB
  • Vincent Orlando, SJ
  • Walter Dayton Salisbury, SSJ
  • Christopher Joseph Springer, CSSR
  • Donald Stavinoha, OMI
  • Gerard Martin Weber, OMI
  • John Benedict Weber, O.Carm.
  • Andrew Willemsen, CM

Visiting Priests

  • Luis (Eugenio) Eugene DeFrancisco
  • Fernando Noe Guzman
  • Francisco Ordonez
  • Joseph Tully

Priests Currently Under Investigation

  • John T. Keller
  • Manuel La Rosa Lopez