MLK Day celebrations will be happening all weekend long leading up to the national holiday, which is Monday, Jan. 17.

HOUSTON — On Monday, hundreds of thousands of Americans will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the social activist who played a major role in the American civil rights movement and fought for equal rights for African Americans until he was assassinated in 1968.

In the Houston area, MLK Day celebrations are scheduled throughout the weekend leading up to the national holiday, which is Monday, Jan. 17.

List of MLK Day events in the Houston area

The 28th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Grande Parade

Date: Monday, Jan. 17

Location: Midtown Houston, beginning on San Jacinto Street & Elgin Street

Time: 10 a.m.

Details: The theme for this year's 28th Annual MLK Jr. Grande Parade is "Social Inclusion" and will articulate Dr. King's vision and doctrine of the importance of cultural diversity. The parade will consist of more than 300 performance groups, including 30 marching bands from across the nation. The Co-Grand Marshals for the parade are HISD superintendent Dr. Millard L. House and Coldsprings-Oakhurst CISD superintendent Dr. Bryan Taulton.

Christ Temple of Deliverance Church MLK Community Event

Date: Saturday, Jan. 15

Location: 3710 McHard Road, Missouri City, Texas 77489

Time: Noon - 3 p.m.

Details: The MLK Celebration Community Event at Christ Temple of Deliverance Church will feature a food drive, bicycle giveaways, music and bounce castle. Volunteers are needed and can register here.

MLK Day of Service at Hope Farms

Date: Monday, Jan. 17

Location: 10401 Scott Street

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at Hope Farms by doing what he felt was a most urgent act – serving. The community will be spending the morning at Hope Farms, Recipe for Success Foundation’s 7-acre farm located in Sunnyside preparing the gardens for the upcoming Spring harvest. Houston DASH players will be in attendance.

MLK Day of Service at Houston Food Bank

Date: Monday, Jan. 17

Location: 535 Portwall Houston, TX

Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: Shell has for many years hosted a Day of Service at Houston Food Bank. But due to COVID, Shell will be hosting a food drive from 9 to 11 a.m. at the front of the Houston Food Bank facility. The Houston Astros Foundation will also be volunteering on MLK Day of Service at Houston Food Bank.

Rebuilding Together MLK Day volunteer project

Date: Monday, Jan. 17

Location: 1095 Dewalt St, Houston, TX 77088

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. and the organization's 40th anniversary, Rebuilding Together will be building 40 wheelchair ramps for 40 homeowners in 2022. The first ramp will be built on Martin Luther King Day. It will honor Dr. King’s legacy and also provide free access, safety, and mobility to the homeowner.

Greater Houston Frontier Club MLK Scholarship and Breakfast

Date: Monday, Jan. 17

Location: This one-hour special will also be live-streamed on KHOU.com and through the KHOU 11 mobile app.

Time: 9 a.m.