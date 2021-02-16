LIST: Houston-area stores adjust hours amid winter weather

HOUSTON — A second round of wintry mix is expected to impact the Houston area early Wednesday morning, making the already dangerous conditions even worse.
EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video original aired Feb. 14.
With that in mind, several stores in our area are looking out for their employees and customers by adjusting their store hours to limit the amount of travel on the roads.
REMEMBER staff may be limited at these locations due to the weather, so please be patient and kind.
KROGER
Several Houston-area Kroger stores are closed Tuesday.
The few that are open will open close 8 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen again Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The locations that are open below:
- 3541 Palmer Texas City TX 77590
- 18861 South University Blvd. Sugar Land Texas 77479
- 1920 W. League City Pkwy League City TX 77573
- 800 N Dixie Dr Clute TX 77531
- 1804 N. Velasco Angleton TX 77515
- 5730 Seawall Blvd. Galveston TX 77551
- 250 S. FM 270 League City TX 77573
- 14344 Memorial Dr. Houston TX 77079
- 5150 Buffalo Speedway Houston TX 77005
- 7747 Kirby Dr. Houston TX 77030
- 9330 Jones Road Houston TX 77065
- 8011 W. Grand Parkway South Richmond TX 77407
- 20355 Cypresswood Dr Cypress TX 77433
- 15802 Champion Forest Dr. Spring TX 77379
- 17455 Spring Cypress Cypress TX 77429
- 18518 Kuykendahl Spring TX 77379
- 14060 FM 2920 Tomball TX 77375
- 360 FM 1960 West Houston TX 77090
- 8745 Spring Cypress Spring TX 77379
- 10010 Cypresswood Dr. Houston TX 77070
- 14221 E. Sam Houston Pkwy, N. Houston TX 77044
- 22030 Market Place Dr New Caney TX 77357
- 9475 FM 1960 Humble TX 77338
- 3410 Northpark Dr. Houston TX 77345
- 19300 W. Lake Houston Pkwy. Humble TX 77346
- 3965 Dowlen Beaumont TX 77706
- 3845 Phelan Beaumont TX 77707
- 12620 Woodforest Houston TX 77015
- 14710 Woodforest Houston TX 77015
- 25651 US Highway 59 N Kingwood TX 77339
- 3820 Atascocita Road Humble TX 77396
- 3731 Riley Fuzzell Rd. Spring TX
- 223 IH 45 South Huntsville TX 77340
- 4747 Research Forest Dr. The Woodlands TX 77381
- 3535 Longmire Drive College Station TX 77845
- 6700 Woodlands Pkwy. The Woodlands TX 77382
- 2301 Rayford Rd. Spring TX 77386
- 8000 Research Forest Dr. The Woodlands TX 77382
- 3245 F.M. 518 Pearland TX 77581
- 1950 El Dorado Houston TX 77062
- 11003 Shadow Creek Pkwy Pearland TX 77584
- 1300 Fairmont Pkwy. LaPorte TX 77571
- 2619 Red Bluff Pasadena TX 77506
- 1905 El Mar Seabrook TX 77586
- 3550 Spencer Highway Pasadena TX 77504
- 151 N. Friendswood Dr. Friendswood TX 77546
- 11701 S. Sam Houston Pkwy Houston TX 77089
H-E-B
All H-E-B stores will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
JOE V'S SMART SHOP
All Joe V's stores will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
(Joe V’s Smart Shop 4 - Corner of Victory and Shepherd - will remain closed)
MI TIENDA
All Mi Tienda stores will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
CENTRAL MARKET
Central Market will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
WALMART & SAM'S CLUB
All Houston-area Walmart and Sam's Club locations appear to be operating as normal.