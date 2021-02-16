LIST: Houston-area stores adjust hours amid winter weather

A second round of wintry mix is expected to pass through the Houston early Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON — A second round of wintry mix is expected to impact the Houston area early Wednesday morning, making the already dangerous conditions even worse.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video original aired Feb. 14.

With that in mind, several stores in our area are looking out for their employees and customers by adjusting their store hours to limit the amount of travel on the roads.

REMEMBER staff may be limited at these locations due to the weather, so please be patient and kind.

KROGER

Several Houston-area Kroger stores are closed Tuesday.

The few that are open will open close 8 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen again Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The locations that are open below:

3541 Palmer Texas City TX 77590

18861 South University Blvd. Sugar Land Texas 77479

1920 W. League City Pkwy League City TX 77573

800 N Dixie Dr Clute TX 77531

1804 N. Velasco Angleton TX 77515

5730 Seawall Blvd. Galveston TX 77551

250 S. FM 270 League City TX 77573

14344 Memorial Dr. Houston TX 77079

5150 Buffalo Speedway Houston TX 77005

7747 Kirby Dr. Houston TX 77030

9330 Jones Road Houston TX 77065

8011 W. Grand Parkway South Richmond TX 77407

20355 Cypresswood Dr Cypress TX 77433

15802 Champion Forest Dr. Spring TX 77379

17455 Spring Cypress Cypress TX 77429

18518 Kuykendahl Spring TX 77379

14060 FM 2920 Tomball TX 77375

360 FM 1960 West Houston TX 77090

8745 Spring Cypress Spring TX 77379

10010 Cypresswood Dr. Houston TX 77070

14221 E. Sam Houston Pkwy, N. Houston TX 77044

22030 Market Place Dr New Caney TX 77357

9475 FM 1960 Humble TX 77338

3410 Northpark Dr. Houston TX 77345

19300 W. Lake Houston Pkwy. Humble TX 77346

3965 Dowlen Beaumont TX 77706

3845 Phelan Beaumont TX 77707

12620 Woodforest Houston TX 77015

14710 Woodforest Houston TX 77015

25651 US Highway 59 N Kingwood TX 77339

3820 Atascocita Road Humble TX 77396

3731 Riley Fuzzell Rd. Spring TX

223 IH 45 South Huntsville TX 77340

4747 Research Forest Dr. The Woodlands TX 77381

3535 Longmire Drive College Station TX 77845

6700 Woodlands Pkwy. The Woodlands TX 77382

2301 Rayford Rd. Spring TX 77386

8000 Research Forest Dr. The Woodlands TX 77382

3245 F.M. 518 Pearland TX 77581

1950 El Dorado Houston TX 77062

11003 Shadow Creek Pkwy Pearland TX 77584

1300 Fairmont Pkwy. LaPorte TX 77571

2619 Red Bluff Pasadena TX 77506

1905 El Mar Seabrook TX 77586

3550 Spencer Highway Pasadena TX 77504

151 N. Friendswood Dr. Friendswood TX 77546

11701 S. Sam Houston Pkwy Houston TX 77089

H-E-B

All H-E-B stores will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

JOE V'S SMART SHOP

All Joe V's stores will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

(Joe V’s Smart Shop 4 - Corner of Victory and Shepherd - will remain closed)

MI TIENDA

All Mi Tienda stores will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

CENTRAL MARKET

Central Market will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

WALMART & SAM'S CLUB