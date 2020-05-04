HOUSTON — It's Palm Sunday.

Usually, churches are packed with parishioners who are celebrating the last Sunday of Lent, but this year things look a lot different.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mostly all churches have been instructed to close their doors to allow for social distancing - which means many practicing Christians will have to participate in Palm Sunday services online.

RELATED: Judge Hidalgo amends Stay Home order to allow small religious gatherings that follow CDC guidelines

We wanted to make it easy for you to participate in Palm Sunday services, so we have compiled a list of churches in the Houston-area that are streaming its services online.

ANNUNCIATION CATHOLIC CHURCH

Palm Sunday services will be streamed at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Click here to be directed to live stream.

CHRIST CHURCH CATHEDRAL

Palm Sunday service begins at 11 a.m.

The Spanish service is at 1 p.m.

Click here to be directed to live stream.

CITY CHURCH HOUSTON

Palm Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Click here to be directed to live stream.

CO-CATHEDRAL OF THE SACRED HEART

Palm Sunday service starts at 11 a.m. Prelude begins at 10:45 a.m.

Click here to be directed to live stream.

LAKEWOOD CHURCH

Services start at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Click here to be directed to live stream.

HOUSTON'S FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

Palm Sunday services are at 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Click here to be directed to live stream.

ST. GREGORIOS ORTHODOX CHURCH

Click here to be directed to live stream.

EPIPHANY OF THE LORD

Click here to watch Palm Sunday service.

FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Palm Sunday services are at 8:30 a.m., 9:40 a.m. 10:45 a.m. and 11:05 a.m.

Click here to be directed to live stream.

HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH

Click here to be directed to Palm Sunday service.

Blessed palms will be available for pick-up in the church courtyard Sunday, April 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

