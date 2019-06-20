HOUSTON — A Heat Advisory has been issued for Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as heat index temperatures will reach triple-digits.
"Feels like" temps could reach 110 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated and take precautions if you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time.
Here are a list of "cooling centers" the city will have open Thursday for those needing to seek shelter for the dangerous heat.
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery
Houston, TX 77091
832-393-4145
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market Street
Houston, TX 77020
832-395-0895
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol Street
Houston, TX 77011
832-395-3380
Northeast Multi-Service Center
9720 Spaulding
Houston, TX 77016
832-395-0470
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
9314 Cullen Blvd.
Houston, TX 77051
832-395-0069
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market Street
Houston, TX 77020
832-393-3800
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, TX 77045
832-393-4200
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
4802 Lockwood
Houston, TX 77026
832-393-5503
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star
Houston, TX 77074
832-395-9900
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis Street
Houston, TX 77004
832-393-4051
West End Multi-Service Center
170 Heights Blvd.
Houston, TX 77007
832-393-5950