HOUSTON — A Heat Advisory has been issued for Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as heat index temperatures will reach triple-digits.

"Feels like" temps could reach 110 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated and take precautions if you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time.

Here are a list of "cooling centers" the city will have open Thursday for those needing to seek shelter for the dangerous heat.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery

Houston, TX 77091

832-393-4145

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market Street

Houston, TX 77020

832-395-0895

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

7037 Capitol Street

Houston, TX 77011

832-395-3380

Northeast Multi-Service Center

9720 Spaulding

Houston, TX 77016

832-395-0470

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

9314 Cullen Blvd.

Houston, TX 77051

832-395-0069



Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

4014 Market Street

Houston, TX 77020

832-393-3800

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

3810 West Fuqua

Houston, TX 77045

832-393-4200

Kashmere Multi-Service Center

4802 Lockwood

Houston, TX 77026

832-393-5503

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star

Houston, TX 77074

832-395-9900

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis Street

Houston, TX 77004

832-393-4051

West End Multi-Service Center

170 Heights Blvd.

Houston, TX 77007

832-393-5950