HOUSTON — A Heat Advisory has been issued for Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as heat index temperatures will reach triple-digits.

"Feels like" temps could reach 110 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated and take precautions if you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time.

Here are a list of "cooling centers" the city will have open Thursday for those needing to seek shelter for the dangerous heat.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery
Houston, TX 77091 
832-393-4145

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market Street
Houston, TX 77020 
832-395-0895 

Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol Street
Houston, TX 77011 
832-395-3380

Northeast Multi-Service Center
9720 Spaulding
Houston, TX 77016 
832-395-0470

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
9314 Cullen Blvd.  
Houston, TX 77051 
832-395-0069 

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market Street
Houston, TX 77020 
832-393-3800

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, TX 77045 
832-393-4200

Kashmere Multi-Service Center
4802 Lockwood
Houston, TX 77026 
832-393-5503

Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star
Houston, TX 77074 
832-395-9900

Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis Street
Houston, TX 77004 
832-393-4051

West End Multi-Service Center
170 Heights Blvd.  
Houston, TX 77007 
832-393-5950 