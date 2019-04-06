Just off I-45 North in Conroe, you’ll find a very dark street called River Pointe Drive.

Half a dozen street lights are out and they’ve been that way for months.

The darkness makes evening walks tough for Deerie Ennis. She’s retired and lives in the apartment complex on River Pointe. The darkness makes it tough to walk her dog.

"Cars speed by at times and they can't see you because it's pitch-black," she said. "Right there at the curve, it's kind of a blind spot. There's been two dogs hit and a couple of cats hit."

Deerie got so tired of dodging cars, she called the city of Conroe and asked them to fix the lights. The city said the electric company Entergy is responsible. So Deerie called Entergy. She explained to us that she was sent back and forth and eventually gave up.

"The lady at Conroe has been very nice. She says she's had multiple calls but it's not Conroe,” she recalled from their phone conversation. “I don't know who it is. I just want them fixed."



Deerie contacted KHOU11 for help. We were more than happy to try and get the lights back on.

In the Conroe area, Entergy is who you contact for street lights outages. So we called and explained what was going on.

A few days later, Deerie started sending pictures of progress on her street.

After the workers left, we showed back up and waited to see if the lights would turn on.

They did!

River Pointe Drive has lights again.

As for Entergy, a spokesperson explained that a private company damaged underground wiring in September and it took some time to fix. They also told us that weeks before we contacted them, Entergy asked a boring company for help.

If the work being done was a coincidence, Deerie isn’t buying it. "Thank God for y'all,” she said. “Y'all came out and got right on it,” she said.

Street light outages in Conroe are handled by Entergy. If you need to report one, contact Entergy online through this link.

You can also call Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

