HOUSTON — The north Houston lightning strike survivor saved by CPR is learning the life-saving skill that saved himself.

Dozens of people showed up to be trained at the vet clinic where the emergency occurred earlier this month.

When Alex Coreas was walking his dogs to get out of the storm near Stubner Airline Road earlier this month he was struck by lightning.

It was captured by this surveillance video outside of a vet clinic.

Alex had only minutes to survive.

“After about a minute, you’ve got a 90 percent chance of getting them back on the first shot with CPR," a Cypress Creek EMS official said.

Luckily for Alex, an employee at the vet clinic saw what happened and rushed in to help, performing live-saving CPR in the rain.

"The idea is to do about two minutes of CPR before swapping out," the paramedic said.

RELATED: Video captures moment man was struck by lightning while walking dogs

It’s not difficult.

Locate the spot a couple of inches above the bottom of the sternum. Clasp your hands and lock your elbows. Then start pumping.

Press deep.

“Two inches on adults and kids, that’s how far we want to go," the paramedic said. "It looks like a lot, but it’s really not.”

Keeping a steady beat, the person administering CPR should do about 100 pumps per minute.

"The idea is to do about two minutes of CPR before swapping out,” the paramedic said.

Coreas says he is feeling a lot better and has not experienced long-lasting effects so far.

He’s just grateful someone who knew CPR was there when he needed it the most.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM