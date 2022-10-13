Lightning strike causes wall collapse at Sugar Land church during Thursday's storms, police say

Fortunately, no one was inside the building when this happened.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A lightning strike caused a brick wall at a Sugar Land church to collapse Thursday as storms moved through the area, police said.

This happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the First Colony Bible Church on Austin Parkway and Settlers Way Boulevard.

It appears this impacted the outer wall of the church because the parking lot was filled with hundreds of bricks from the collapse. An outdoor staircase was also destroyed by falling debris.

