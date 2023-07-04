Lightning strike sparks house fire in west Houston

Lightning is being blamed for at least one house fire overnight as storms ripped through the Houston area.

The fire started just after 10 p.m. Thursday at a home on Knoboak Drive, which is near Gessner Road and Hammerly Boulevard.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they were able to quickly contain the flames to the attic and garage. The people in the home were able to get out in time and firefighters said they believe the house was hit by lightning during Thursday night's storms.

"We believe it was a lightning strike that caused an electrical issue that caused the fire," Chief Jim Walterbach said. "They're very fortunate the primary structure is relatively intact."

Walterbach also said firefighters just finished clearing another house that was hit by lightning one block away.

No injuries were reported in the house fire.