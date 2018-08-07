FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - The roof of a home in Friendswood is severely damaged after a lightning strike caused a fire early Sunday morning, according to firefighters.

The Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the house fire in the West Ranch subdivision at about 11:44 a.m. Neighbors alerted them to the fire after they heard a loud boom and saw flames coming from the home.

When firefighters arrived they saw intense smoke and fire emerging from the attic and roof.

A lightning strike possibly caused a house fire in Friendswood late Sunday morning.

Officials said the homeowners were not home at the time, but their small dog was in the house and had to be rescued.

The dog is doing just fine.

