Lightning blamed for fire that damaged 12 units at NW Harris County apartment complex

HOUSTON — The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted on Thursday that they were on the scene of an apartment complex fire that's believed to have been sparked by lightning.

The complex is on Bammel North Houston Road near FM 1960 in northwest Harris County.

One building with 12 units was destroyed. There’s no word of any injuries.

The American Red Cross also tweeted that they're at the complex, helping those displaced residents.

The lightning came with Thursday’s severe storms that caused damage and more than 200,000 power outages across the Houston area.