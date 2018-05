BAYTOWN, Texas - Life Flight is responding to an apartment complex in Baytown where a child was found unresponsive in a pool.

Authorities say a 5-year-old child was found unresponsive at the Avalon Bay Apartments pool. They say another child between the ages of 7 and 9 years old is involved but is responsive.

It is unclear at this time if the children were supervised.

Baytown Police is investigating the incident. We will update this story with more details as they become available.

