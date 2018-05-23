BAYTOWN, Texas - Life Flight responded to an apartment complex Wednesday night in Baytown where a child was found unresponsive in a pool.

Authorities say a 5-year-old boy was found unresponsive at the Avalon Bay Apartments pool. They say his sister, a 7-year-old girl, was also taken by Life Flight to the hospital but was responsive. Authorities say she "wasn't doing well."

One man says he jumped into the pool to try and save the boy. The man says he pulled the child from the bottom and started CPR. He said the girl was pulled from the pool by another person.

It is unclear at this time if the children were supervised.

Baytown Police are investigating the incident.

© 2018 KHOU