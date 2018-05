LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Life Flight is responding to a scene in Liberty County where officials say a welder was injured.

A spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said the welder was working near Dayton on County Road 4906 near FM 1413 Thursday when a hose blew loose from an acetylene tank. Officials say the welder suffered burns from his head to his waist.

The welder is being transported to a Houston hospital by Life Flight.

