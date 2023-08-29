x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Residents evacuated due to large wildfire in Liberty County

The fire spread near CR 325 and FM 1010, which is in Cleveland, Texas. No injuries were reported.
Credit: KHOU

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 40-acre wildfire in Liberty County threatened homes Tuesday, causing nearby residents to evacuate. 

The fire spread near CR 325 and FM 1010, which is in Cleveland. Texas. Air 11 flew over the scene and saw a large cloud of smoke coming from an area filled with trees and grass. Air 11 even captured what appeared to be residents using water hoses to contain the wildfire. 

No injuries were reported and fortunately, no Cleveland ISD campuses were in danger, though officials said the fire could impact bus routes. 

Multiple firefighters, including Cleveland, Plum Grove Fire and Montgomery fire departments were called to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

As of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the wildfire was 0% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service

READ: How the Texas A&M Forest Service manages wildfire response efforts across the state 

Cleveland fire, Plum Grove fire, Montgomery county fire, Texas forestry service, Liberty County fire Marshall’s office ...

Posted by Constable Zack Harkness, Pct. 6 Constable, Liberty County, TX on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

The Fire Department with assistance from surrounding Fire Departments are currently fighting a fire off the SH 105...

Posted by The City of Cleveland on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Sheriff gives update on murder-suicide in north Harris County

Before You Leave, Check This Out