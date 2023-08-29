Residents evacuated due to large wildfire in Liberty County

The fire spread near CR 325 and FM 1010, which is in Cleveland, Texas. No injuries were reported.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 40-acre wildfire in Liberty County threatened homes Tuesday, causing nearby residents to evacuate.

The fire spread near CR 325 and FM 1010, which is in Cleveland. Texas. Air 11 flew over the scene and saw a large cloud of smoke coming from an area filled with trees and grass. Air 11 even captured what appeared to be residents using water hoses to contain the wildfire.

No injuries were reported and fortunately, no Cleveland ISD campuses were in danger, though officials said the fire could impact bus routes.

Multiple firefighters, including Cleveland, Plum Grove Fire and Montgomery fire departments were called to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

As of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the wildfire was 0% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

