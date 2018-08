LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A road rage incident may be to blame for the death of a teenager in Liberty County.

Deputies say 17-year-old Jonathan Perez crashed on County Road 3478 in the Plum Grove area of north Liberty County.

Perez was driving with a passenger when there was some sort of run-in with another driver, according to the sheriff's office. Perez's car flipped several times, killing him.

His passenger was not seriously injured.

© 2018 KHOU