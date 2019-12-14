LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A Liberty County Jail inmate is dead after he was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell Friday night.

Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies said the inmate was found around 8 p.m. Friday during a routine bed check. He was rushed to Liberty Dayton Regional Hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office and Texas Rangers are investigating the inmate’s cause of death.

