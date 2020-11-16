Some homes evacuated as Liberty County wildfire burns nearby

The fire is burning near County Road 3810 southwest of Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, Texas — Several crews are trying to put out a wildfire burning in Liberty County.

The fire is off County Road 3810 about seven miles southwest of Cleveland.

Crews from Montgomery County are working to try to contain the fire. The Texas A&M Forestry Service, as well as Liberty and San Jacinto County firefighters, are being called out.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating some homes that may be in danger.

At this point, we don’t know how the fire started.

