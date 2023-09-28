Judge in Liberty County holding court outside under a big tree

Judge Larry Wilburn normally holds his hearings in the courthouse annex, but a flood forced the hearings from there.

DAYTON, Texas — If you drive around Liberty County, you may see a judge holding court outside.

Judge Larry Wilburn's outside courtroom in Dayton is under a big tree. That’s because the annex where he usually holds his hearings flooded earlier this month. The building was undergoing renovations when a storm dropped three inches of rain in it.

Thursday was the final day for the outdoor court hearings. Judge Wilburn will be working out of another building in the county after that.

As for when court will move back into its home, we’re told that is supposed to happen by the end of November.