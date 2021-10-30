DPS: 3 cross-country cyclists injured after being struck by car in Liberty County

Two of the victims were airlifted to hospitals in Kingwood and Beaumont, according to the sheriff's office.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A group of cross-country bicyclists was struck by a car Saturday along Highway 787 in Liberty County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to officials, two injured bicyclists were airlifted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont and a third was taken by ground ambulance to a Kingwood hospital.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said the group was near Rye, Texas about 11 a.m. when they were struck by a Ford Focus that was eastbound on Highway 787.

There is no word if any arrests have been made at this time.

The victims were participating in an annual group ride from San Diego to St. Augustine, Florida, according to deputies.

Texas DPS is leading the investigation with support from LCSO.

Editor's Note: An initial report of this story using information from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said six bicyclists were hit, but this detail was later corrected with new information from the Texas Department of Public Safety.