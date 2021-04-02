Teen battling leukemia serenaded with live performance from Houston Symphony through Make-A-Wish

The 15-year-old well-accomplished bassoonist was also surprised with his favorite instrument and an opportunity to perform with professional musicians.

HOUSTON — Bringham loves music. He's actually a well-accomplished bassoonist, and when asked to make a wish through the Make-A-Wish foundation, he knew exactly what he would ask for.

Thursday morning, the 15-year-old battling leukemia sat in pure bliss watching his dreams come true as several musicians with the Houston Symphony and Opera played live for him at Discovery Green.

After the special performance, Brigham Baer was gifted with a custom bassoonist of his own from Fox Bassoons.

The cherry on top: Fox Bassoons gifted him a custom instrument of his own.

This sweet surprise was put together not only by Make-A-Wish but with the help of several Houston area volunteers, nonprofit arts and community organizations.

In addition to the performance and the custom bassoon, Brigham was given the opportunity to perform with top musicians at a virtual/in-person hybrid concert at Discovery Green in May.

DACAMERA, a production group designed to attract new listeners to the concert hall, will be putting on the performance and Brigham will perform alongside DACAMERA Young Artists where they will play a new work composed in his honor.

I overheard the 15-year old say: "my face hurts from smiling so much."

