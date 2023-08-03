'Let's Misbehave' | Singer/pianist brings songs of Cole Porter to Jones Hall

Tony DeSare will perform with the Houston Symphony on March 17, 18 and 19.

HOUSTON — When he started working on "Let’s Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter" a year and a half ago, Tony DeSare had his work cut out for him.

"I arranged about 10 of the pieces myself and hired other world-class arrangers to arrange it, so it's it's been a lot of preparation," he said.

DeSare will get two rehearsals with the Houston Symphony before the show opens to the public on March 17.

"There's something special about Cole Porter. I think he's always been my favorite," he said. "He wrote just scores and scores of great songs."

DeSare grew up in a musical household where his father would play guitar and sing every night. He began taking violin in fourth grade, then piano in sixth grade and started singing near the end of junior high.

"I just loved it," said DeSare. "I didn't really think it was going to be my career."

He started getting gigs and gained a following while in college, eventually prompting him to move to New York City to see if he could make it.

"There were times that I considered getting a real job," DeSare laughed. "But something always came along at the last minute."

For the past 15 years, he's been able to live his dream of performing on big stages, singing the music he loves, and sharing the space with wonderful orchestras.

"One of the reasons that this type of show does work is because I'm as prepared as I can be, but every single one of the players in the Houston Symphony is a master of their instrument and have dedicated decades to learning their instrument," said DeSare. "That's what's really exciting about seeing something like this live is everybody is onstage shooting for a common goal to make beautiful music."

"Let’s Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter" will take place at Jones Hall on March 17, 18 and 19. You can get tickets here.