MISSING: 86-year-old Spring man diagnosed with cognitive impairment

Leo Henry Morovich was last seen Sunday at about 1 a.m. in the 17500 block of Methil Drive.

SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 86-year-old Leo Henry Morovich who is missing out of Spring.

Finding Morovich is a priority for deputies who said the missing man has a cognitive impairment and believes his disappearance may pose a credible threat to his own health and safety.

He was wearing a multi-color shirt and blue jeans, and according to deputies, he was driving a gold 2002 Hyundai Sonata with TX License Plate 9HLYW.

Morovich is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Morovich or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call HCSO at 713-755-7427.