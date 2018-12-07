KHOU 11 News Anchor Len Cannon spoke candidly Wednesday night about a time he picked up a loaded gun and almost injured one of his friends.

This conversation comes after two young children recently shot themselves with a gun they found in their homes.

READ: HCSO: 4-year-old accidentally shoots himself at home in Hockley

Cannon said when he was 16-years-old, he was babysitting a relative who found a handgun in a bedroom. He took the gun from him then “foolishly” pointed it at the head of one of his friends who was also in the home.

His friend told him to get the gun out of his face, so Cannon pointed at the wall and pulled the trigger.

The gun was loaded.

“In an instant I could have killed or severely injured a friend and changed my life in ways I cannot imagine,” said Cannon.

Cannon wants to remind everyone to please secure their weapons. He says these type of situations can happen to anyone.

