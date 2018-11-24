Houston Texans owner Bob McNair has passed away at the age of 80. McNair was known for bringing football back to Houston and for being a generous donor for multiple causes across the city. We want to know you'll remember him. Leave your condolences on the post below.

We learned tonight of the passing of Texans owner Bob McNair. Leave your condolences below for the McNair family and the Houston Texans organization. How will you remember him? Posted by KHOU 11 News on Friday, November 23, 2018

RELATED: Reaction from players, the NFL and Houston city leaders

© 2018 KHOU