Water leak in League City prompts voluntary call for residents to conserve water

Officials say the leak was found in the city's main water line, causing them to act on their Drought Contingency Plan.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — League City officials are asking residents to limit their water use while they address a water line leak.

According to the city's website, the Public Works Department found the leak in the main water line.

The 42-inch line is located on the main water supply between the Highway 3 pump station and Walter Hall Park. It's the source for around 70% of League City's surface water supply.

Contractors are looking into its severity and how to repair it.

In the meantime, city officials are implementing Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan. Residents can choose whether they want to save water. The goal is to limit the use by 2%.

Due to a leak that was discovered at the City's main water line, we ask customers to limit their discretionary use of water. (This is Stage 1 of League City's Drought Contingency Plan.)

How you can conserve water during the leak

If you want to save water, you're asked to limit outdoor watering to twice a week between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to the plan. The days you would limit your usage depends on your trash day or where you're located in League City.

Anyone that lives in the eastern portion of the city's ETJ is asked to limit outdoor water during those hours on Mondays and Thursdays.