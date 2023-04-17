'I'm so sorry' | Suspected serial smoke shop robber heard on video apologizing

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A suspected serial smoke shop robber was heard on video apologizing as he ran out during what investigators said was one of the heists.
League City police said the man seen and heard on the video is responsible for multiple robberies at Vape City on West Main Street.
In the video, you can see him grab something from the counter and run out. As he's leaving, you can hear him say, “I’m sorry. I’m so sorry.”
Police said that after they posted the photo and video to social media, they were able to identify him. So far, there’s no word of an arrest.