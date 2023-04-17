'I'm so sorry' | Suspected serial smoke shop robber heard on video apologizing

Police in League City said that after they posted photos and videos to social media, the suspect was identified.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A suspected serial smoke shop robber was heard on video apologizing as he ran out during what investigators said was one of the heists.

League City police said the man seen and heard on the video is responsible for multiple robberies at Vape City on West Main Street.

In the video, you can see him grab something from the counter and run out. As he's leaving, you can hear him say, “I’m sorry. I’m so sorry.”