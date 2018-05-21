LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two communities came together for a vigil to remember the lives lost in the Santa Fe school shooting.

Those who live in League City said they felt the pain of what happened in Santa Fe, just a few miles south.

“We are all Texans,” said state Sen. Larry Taylor. “When one community in Texas hurts, we all hurt.”

A candle is being lit for all 10 victims of Friday’s shooting at #SantaFeHigh pic.twitter.com/rbdE6cB2Jb — Kalyn Norwood (@KalynNorwood) May 21, 2018

Taylor shared the unifying words to a large crowd gathered for a vigil at Walter Park Hall in League City on Sunday night. What took place Friday morning is still a painful memory for Santa Fe students and the Santa Fe ISD superintendent.

“I was on my way to school about to leave my house, then my brother called and said that there was shooting,” said Trinity Wilson, a student at Santa Fe High School.

At vigil in League City for #SantaFe victims: “We are all Texans. When one of our communities hurts, we all hurt.” pic.twitter.com/tfabWQhM9N — Kalyn Norwood (@KalynNorwood) May 21, 2018

“What our community has experienced is something that no one would want to face in a lifetime,” said Santa Fe ISD Superintendent Dr. Leigh Wall. “We are all suffering. We are all grieving. We are all questioning, but it’s important we don’t do this alone. We need to lean on each other for strength.”

There was a candle lit for each victim, and for freshman Lauren Worley there was one name that stood out, “Kyle McLeod, he was always there me if I ever needed anything and just in class. I have him in a couple in my class periods and it won’t be the same.”

The shooting in Santa Fe also affected students in League City. Ryan Kushner, a student at Clear Springs High, said he couldn’t believe this happened so close to home.

“There are 10 people in that school that will never walk in that building again. Their parents will never see them get married. Their parents will never see them graduate,” Kushner said. “This happened again and this time it was so close to me, and it could have been me.”

