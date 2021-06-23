Man shoots up home before forcing residents out into street in League City, police say

Officers arrested the 38-year-old suspect in front of the home after subduing him with a TASER.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 38-year-old man is accused of shooting up a League City home before barging in and forcing the residents out into the street, according to police.

A 911 call came into the League City Police Department about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday from the 200 block of Highland Terrace Drive.

Investigators said a woman told dispatchers someone was shooting at her house. Officers later found out that the residents know the suspect.

It's said the man fired shots into the house's front door and the garage. Fortunately, police confirmed no one was hit.

Investigators reported the suspect went inside the home and there was some kind of disturbance between him and the residents. The tenants ran outside and into the street with the suspect behind them.

League City police arrived and found the man standing in front of the home. Officers subdued the man with a TASER and then took him into custody.

No officers were harmed, but the suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

According to police, the man is charged with deadly conduct discharging a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond has been set at a total $200,000 for both charges.

The situation is still being investigated. League City police ask that anyone with information call investigators at 281-332-2566.