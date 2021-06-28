Human remains found at League City construction site may be missing Iraqi veteran, police say

Aaron Balaban, 36, was reported missing in February of this year. League City police and Texas EquuSearch have since suspended their searches.

HOUSTON — Human remains found Monday at a construction site in League City could be that of Aaron Balaban, the Iraqi veteran reported missing back in February.

League City police said the remains were found at 7:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of Gun Range Road.

Investigator said some workers were clearing the land when they found several personal belongings, including a backpack. It eventually led the crew to the remains, about 100 yards north of the roadway in heavy vegetation.

An autopsy will have to confirm it's actually Balaban. For now, League City investigators are collecting evidence and working with the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office.

I’m told @txeqorg will look for missing Iraqi vet 36 y/o Aaron Balaban on foot, ATV’s, they’ll also post missing persons flyers.

They’re starting search near Aaron’s parents home in @LeagueCityTX where he was last seen Monday night. #KHOU11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/38tZjkV26X — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) February 15, 2020

Balaban was reported missing Feb. 10, 2021.

He was 36 years old when he disappeared around 10:30 p.m. in League City. He had left his parents' home in the South Shore area. According to his folks, all Balaban had with him were his cellphone and wallet. He was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a dark green lightweight puff jacket and tennis shoes.

Texas EquuSeach had joined the effort to find Balaban, but the search was suspended in February until investigators got a more positive lead to his whereabouts.

In addition, League City police had started a missing person's report but then cancelled it a few day later. No explanation was given as to why.

If you have any information on Balaban’s whereabouts, please call the League City Police Department at 281-799-9586 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.