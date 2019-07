LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A League City police officer was hospitalized early Sunday morning after crashing into a Corvette.

Both drivers had to be cut from their cars.

The crash happened on FM 646 and W. Walker Street.

The driver of the Corvette is also hospitalized. Detectives say both drivers are expected to survive.

It is still not clear who may have been at fault.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM