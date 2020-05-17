Suspect dead after police chase in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A man is dead, believed to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, following a police chase Saturday afternoon.
League City police said an officer tried to pull over Tharin Walker, 20, for a traffic stop just after 3:30. Police said Walker refused to stop before crashing at the FM 646 and Gulf Freeway intersection.
Police said Walker didn’t comply with orders and after he didn’t respond when police used a flash bang to stun him, officers approached and found him dead inside.
Police and the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.
