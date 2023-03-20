Police: League City husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — League City police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide of a married couple.
Police said a call for a welfare check came in Monday at around 9:30 a.m. for a man who didn’t show up for work. Police said officers went to his home on Magnolia Estates Drive near Main Street, and when they looked in the home, they noticed a woman lying on the floor.
Police forced their way in and found a man and woman both dead in what they said appeared to be a murder-suicide. Weapons were also reportedly recovered.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who has information about this case to call them at 281-554-1885.