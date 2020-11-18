League City mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Pat Hallisey was tested for the virus Monday after he started feeling sick, city officials confirmed.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — League City Mayor Pat Hallisey has tested positive for coronavirus, city officials confirmed Wednesday. He is currently at home and in quarantine.

They said Hallisey started to feel under the weather Monday and went to Memorial Hermann hospital for testing. League City administrators learned about the positive test Tuesday morning.

The human resources team immediately began evaluating those who had been in contact with Hallisey and informing them that they needed to be tested, officials said.

Several members of the city council and city staff members who were in contact with Hallisey last week have also been tested. The results of those tests have not been confirmed.