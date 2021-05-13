Man and woman dead, children unharmed in murder-suicide at family's League City home, police say

Police said they were initially told the scene was a home invasion.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at their League City home where their children were nearby, police confirmed early Thursday.

Police said they were first called to what was reported as a home invasion in the 400 block of Westwood at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found 35-year-old Erica Allen dead in the front yard of a home. Witnesses told police they saw Erica’s husband, 40-year-old Nicholas Allen, shoot her and then go back into the home.

Officers established contact with the husband and secured the property as a tactical team was called in.

Police said it was about 1:33 a.m. when the team made entry in the home and found the couple’s children, ages 7 and 2. They were not physically harmed.

The man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted wound.

“The investigation determined that the initial call of a home invasion was untruthful, and the incident stemmed from a domestic problem. Investigators are still on the scene at this time,” police stated in a press release.

They did not immediately indicate who made that initial report of a home invasion.

Resources for domestic violence victims in the Houston area

There are always discreet resources available for victims of domestic violence and they should never be ashamed to reach out when they need it most.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

People can also text LOVEIS to 22522.

Another resource is the Crisis Text Line. Victims can text HOME to 741741.